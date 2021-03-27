Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.65 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

