Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.65 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.
Lincoln Educational Services Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.