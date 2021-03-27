Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

