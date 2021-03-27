Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,428,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 161,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 93,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

