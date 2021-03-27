Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,735,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Get Canoo alerts:

GOEV opened at $12.46 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.