Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 1.2% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

