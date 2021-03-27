Mdex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214.88 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Mdex has a market cap of $230.15 million and $214.88 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00005571 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00223180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.21 or 0.00852055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00074656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028748 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

