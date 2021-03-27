Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLB opened at $98.22 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

