Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $752,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in WestRock by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

