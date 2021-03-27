Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.