Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

TSE MMX opened at C$6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$926.42 million and a PE ratio of 109.50. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.45 and a twelve month high of C$7.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

