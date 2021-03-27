Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.00.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

