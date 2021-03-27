Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $12.09 on Top Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $108.79 million and $28.64 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for approximately $12.09 or 0.00022062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00058683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00235215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.02 or 0.00881603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029298 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

