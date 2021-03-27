Masco (NYSE:MAS) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Masco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Masco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Masco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.