Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.67% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $826,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $353.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.