Martin Horgan Acquires 25,000 Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.96. Centamin plc has a twelve month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

CEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Centamin from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.43 ($2.23).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

