MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,287,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom stock opened at $482.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $219.68 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,735,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

