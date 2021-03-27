MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,017,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,512,000. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for 1.3% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

