MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,624,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,928,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.07% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949,564 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $100,159,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,821 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,874,000 after buying an additional 2,253,350 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,198.5% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,200,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 2,030,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBR. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE PBR opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

