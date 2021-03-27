Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) EVP Sells $1,495,424.13 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $171.47 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

