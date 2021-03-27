Mark Maruszewski Sells 299,629 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,605,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

