Mariner LLC Sells 57,451 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,451 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $22,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $228.29 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $157.46 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.64 and its 200-day moving average is $218.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.