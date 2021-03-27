Mariner LLC Purchases 39,800 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average is $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $223.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

