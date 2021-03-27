Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $29,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.