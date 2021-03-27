Mariner LLC Has $17.88 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 261,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $584.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.25. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.29 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.