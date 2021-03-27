Mariner LLC Acquires 30,593 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,593 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

