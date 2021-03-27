MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 3.7%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 76,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,214,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get MannKind alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $887.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.