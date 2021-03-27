Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in March

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the February 28th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Makita has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.