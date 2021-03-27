MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

