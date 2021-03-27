Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ID opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Magal Security Systems has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

About Magal Security Systems

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.