Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ID opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Magal Security Systems has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.36.
About Magal Security Systems
Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.