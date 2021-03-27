MAAS Group Holdings Limited (MGH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 29th

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65.

About MAAS Group

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining end markets in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate; Civil and Construction; Tunnelling and Underground Services; and Construction Materials.

