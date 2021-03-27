M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 11,491 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 3.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. 1,008,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

