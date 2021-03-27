Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.98. 2,158,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.65. The stock has a market cap of C$9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$15.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

