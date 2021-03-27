LunchMoney (LMY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,085.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $414,571.35 and approximately $11,085.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00059175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00245344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.75 or 0.00871665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00076239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00026279 BTC.

LunchMoney Token Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,873,877 tokens. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

LunchMoney Token Trading

