Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $112.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LITE. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.22.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $91.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. Lumentum has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.