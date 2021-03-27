Luca Fabbri Sells 13,500 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.49 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FPI. B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

