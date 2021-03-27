LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after buying an additional 183,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

