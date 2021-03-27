LPL Financial LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invitae by 135.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 23.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 18.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,147 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $778,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.