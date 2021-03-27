LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

