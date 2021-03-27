LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,290 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $170.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.94. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.