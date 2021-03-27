LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,671 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

DGX opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.14. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

