LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 1.01% of LPL Financial worth $83,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $141.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $147.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.79.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

