London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Takes $10.82 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $202.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

