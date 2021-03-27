London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.35. 4,782,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

