London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,905,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.19. 1,359,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,132. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

