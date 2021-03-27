London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $16.78 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 412.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,713 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,220,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

UBER stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,528,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,863,596. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

