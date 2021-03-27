London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115,161 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 2.7% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,014,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,285. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

