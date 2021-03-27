Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Logitech International by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Logitech International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $103.99 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.