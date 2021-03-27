Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $364.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

