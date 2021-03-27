LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.00.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,163.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $611.82 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,131.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,109.69.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

