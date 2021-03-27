LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $311.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.99 and a 1-year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,326,924. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

